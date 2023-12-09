DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Day 2 - Dancity Winter Festival 2023
Auditorium S. Domenico
Matthew Herbert & Giovanni Guidi live [World Premiere]
Mario Baktovic live
Hangar Club
Djrum
µ-Ziq
Darwin
Om Unit
Teatro S. Carlo [Klang x Dancity]
BIPED live
Lisa Stenberg live
Sa...
