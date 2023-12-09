Top track

Matthew Herbert - Desperate Man (feat. Khan) - Matthew Herbert Remix

Day 2 - Dancity Winter Festival 2023

Auditorium S. Domenico
Sat, 9 Dec, 4:30 pm
GigsFoligno
€34.50

About

Day 2 - Dancity Winter Festival 2023

Auditorium S. Domenico

Matthew Herbert & Giovanni Guidi live [World Premiere]

Mario Baktovic live

Hangar Club

Djrum

µ-Ziq

Darwin

Om Unit

Teatro S. Carlo [Klang x Dancity]

BIPED live

Lisa Stenberg live

Sa...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Dancity.

Lineup

6
Matthew Herbert, Giovanni Guidi, Mario Batkovic and 6 more

Venue

Auditorium S. Domenico

Via Federico Frezzi, 6/8, 06034 Foligno PG, Italy

Doors open4:30 pm

