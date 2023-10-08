Top track

TKD - Quand ça (feat. Natoxie)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club Caviar

DOCK B
Sun, 8 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

TKD - Quand ça (feat. Natoxie)
Got a code?

About

Les soirées Club Caviar organisées par le label Maison Caviar offrent différents styles musicaux comme le dancehall, le shatta, le bouyon et la trap, animées par Natoxie originaire de la Martinique. À chaque édition, on célèbre la diversité musicale en com Read more

Présenté par DOCK B & Club Caviar

Lineup

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.