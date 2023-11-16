DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This November Jason brings his brand-new hour of stand up to The Bill Murray! Jason talks about his part-time job during lockdown, wanting to be a policeman as a child, attending his first protest and a night out at a Prison Themed Cocktail bar, as well as
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.