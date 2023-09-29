DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Friday Night Karaoke! Power Hour All Night Long!

Alex's Bar
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:00 pm
DJLong Beach
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sing your hearts out and enjoy drink specials all night long! Sign ups start at 8:30pm!

Drink Specials Start at 8pm!

$4 Well Drinks, $2 Hamm's, $5 Boiler Makers, $1 off ALL OTHER DRINKS

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

