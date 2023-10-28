Top track

BASHKKA - Act Bad

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Le Cannibale al Padiglione d'Arte Contemporanea

Padiglione D'Arte Contemporanea
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJMilano
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BASHKKA - Act Bad
Got a code?

About

Le Cannibale e PAC - Padiglione d'arte contemporanea propongono un evento musicale in occasione di Ri-Scatti, una mostra dedicata ad esperienze e quotidianità delle persone transgender attraverso l’arte. Raccontando storie vere, spesso dure, alcune gioi* Read more

Presentato da Le Cannibale S.R.L..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

BASHKKA

Venue

Padiglione D'Arte Contemporanea

Via Palestro, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.