Top track

Spit It Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Silhouette Lounge Halloween Special Cover Night

The Silhouette Lounge
Mon, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsCambridge
$11.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Spit It Out
Got a code?

About

Come out for a very special Halloween version of our regular music programming. Three Locals will be covering greats by some of the greats. Dont miss out on Something Sneaky playing as Blink-182, Today Junior as the Ramones & Parachute Club as Black Flag. Read more

Presented by IBOOKTHINGS
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Parachute Club, Today Junior, Something Sneaky

Venue

The Silhouette Lounge

200 Brighton Avenue, Allston, Massachusetts 02134, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.