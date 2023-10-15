DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The immigrant comedy show

The Secret Comedy Club
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyBrighton and Hove
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

n need of a good laugh? Expect a night of great atmosphere, the best kind of comedy from the funniest immigrants in London!

f﻿eaturing

Vlad Ilich (Macedonia)

Ashish Suri (India)

Blank Peng (China)

Aisheshek Magauina (Kazakhstan)

P﻿rateek Kohli (India Read more

Presented by IMMIGRANT COMEDY.

Lineup

3
Vlad Ilich, Ashish Suri, Blank Peng and 3 more

Venue

The Secret Comedy Club

42 Brighton Place, Brighton, BN1 1HD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

