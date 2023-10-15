DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TC Flamenco Collective w/ Friends Feat Alfonso Cid

Icehouse
Sun, 15 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $26.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
4PM DOORS -- FULL FOOD AND BEVERAGE MENU AVAILABLE
5PM SHOWTIME // $20 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $25 AT THE DOOR // IF YOU HAVE ANY ACCESSIBILITY REQUIREMENTS, PURCHASE ANY TICKET ON THE MAIN FLOOR

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective inspires audiences through it Read more

Presented by Icehouse!
2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

