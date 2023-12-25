Top track

OGUZ - GOLDEN SZN

PHASE 2 X-MAS RAVE w// Oguz

Industrie
Mon, 25 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsCatania
€28.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LUNEDÌ 25 DICEMBRE

PHASE 2 X-MAS RAVE 2023

w//

◢ OGUZ

◢ ARWEENN

◢ MAUGERI

◢ TOTI COCO

▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂

+++ Nuova Location

+++ Nuovo Sound System

Il party dovrá essere nel pieno rispetto di tutti: assolumente no razzismo, omofobia, transfobia e qua...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da With Love Productions.
Lineup

1
OGUZ, arweenn, Maugeri and 1 more

Venue

Industrie

Via Acquicella Porto 13, 95121 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Doors open10:00 pm

