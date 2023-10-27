Top track

Daft Punk - One More Time

Daft Disko: Halloween French House + Disco Party

Schimanski
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tom GBH & Guests will be playing French House and disco, inspired by the music of:

Daft Punk ⋅ Stardust ⋅ Breakbot ⋅ Flight Facilities ⋅ Giorgio Moroder ⋅ Modjo ⋅ Chic ⋅ Purple Disco Machine ⋅ Yuksek ⋅ Cassius ⋅ Todd Terje ⋅ Disclosure ⋅ Phoenix ⋅ Soulwax Read more

Presented by Schimanski.

Venue

Schimanski

54 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

