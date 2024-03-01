Top track

Something to Hope For

Craig Finn: This Is What It Looks Like

The Camden Assembly
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crosstown Concerts presents:

Craig Finn - This Is What It Looks Like: Solo Songs and Stories w/ Special Guest Scott Lavene

This is a 14+ event (under 16s accompanied by adult 18+ (adult must provide ID).

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Craig Finn, Scott Lavene

Venue

The Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, London NW1 8AN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

