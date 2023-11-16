Top track

Warbringer - Remain Violent

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WARBRINGER, Upon Stone at Transplants Brewery

Transplants Brewing Company
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLa Cañada Flintridge
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Warbringer - Remain Violent
Got a code?

About

Charged Noise presents:

WARBRINGER

Upon Stone

Velosity

+ More TBA!

More in coming soon!

This is an All Ages event.

Presented by Charged Noise.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Warbringer, Upon Stone, Velosity

Venue

Transplants Brewing Company

40242 La Quanta Lane #101, Palmdale, California 93551, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.