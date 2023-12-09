DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Golden Garters

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
TheatreMinneapolis
From $31.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Classic Burlesque! All Live Music!

Join us for a decadent holiday evening of swooning, swinging, and tease! Golden Garters Burlesque Revue brings together the match that started it all, jazz music and burlesque.

Featuring live music by the Southside Aces Read more

Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Lineup

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

