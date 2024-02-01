Top track

Maëlle - Toutes les machines ont un cœur

MAELLE

Antipode
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€29.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après un premier album déjà disque d’or, Maëlle annonce un nouvel opus à l’automne 2024. Elle en dévoile ses contours avec un premier single déjà disponible intitulé « Flash ». On aura également le plaisir de découvrir Maëlle sur scène pour ses tous premie...

Tout public
W Live présente
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maëlle

Venue

Antipode

75 Av. Jules Maniez, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

