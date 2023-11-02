DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side of the Moon': 50th Anniversary

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

50 years ago we welcomed the arrival of one of the most seminal albums in British rock, or even global music, history: Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’.

To celebrate, we’ve brought together some of London’s finest musicians and most avid Pink Floyd fa...

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.