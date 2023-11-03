Top track

Hammer - Muleña

Kilimanjaro

Village Underground
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

In his first big London show since the Phonox residency, KILIMANJARO heads to East London to play all night long at Village Underground. Expect maximum energy from open to close from one of the most exciting DJs on the planet right now, with sounds across...

Presented by Columbo Group.

Lineup

KILIMANJARO

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

