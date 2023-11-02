DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thursday, January 5th 2023
Hollertown
7:30 PM - FREE - All Ages
HOLLERTOWN
Washington, DC
Hollertown is a Washington, DC bluegrass and old-time band. For over 10 years, we’ve played everything from haunting (and haunted) originals to old-timey stan...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.