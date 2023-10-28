DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Cocoa Butter Club Halloween Special

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
TheatreLondon
£18.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Cocoa Butter Club Halloween Special

From the collective you love and know so well,

An exquisite night awaits, just repeat the spell,

"Decolonise and Moisturise" that is our mission,

Glorious performances - are part of the vision;

Trios, duos, solo...

Presented by Signature Brew.

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

