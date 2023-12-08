Top track

Edda - Spaziale

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Edda

Angelo Mai
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Edda - Spaziale
Got a code?

About

Alzi la mano chi, sul finire degli anni Zero, si chiedeva che diavolo di fine avesse fatto Stefano Rampoldi in arte Edda, indimenticato protagonista, nei panni del cantante/frontman dell'esperienza Ritmo Tribale. Pare che, dopo il 1996, abbia intrapreso in Read more

ScuderieMArteLive
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Edda

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
190 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.