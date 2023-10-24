DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LDNRBS X YEMI YOHANNES: LET YOURSELF BE RE(A)D 2

Great Beyond Brewer
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Let yourself be re(a)d is back. Poetry, music and the arts! An intimate collaboration between Yemi Yohannes & LDNRBS continues at the Great Beyond Brewer.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by LDNRBS.

Venue

Great Beyond Brewer

Union Walk, Hackney, London, E2 8HP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

