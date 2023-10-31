Top track

Michael Jackson - Thriller - Single Version

THRILLER NIGHT EP 4 - DINER MACABRE

Le Food Society Paris
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chers amateurs de frissons,

Thriller Night, l'événement Halloween que vous attendez tous, revient cette année avec une touche encore plus terrifiante que jamais.

Pour Halloween 2023, nous vous convions à un dîner pas comme les autres : un dîner MACABRE.

Présenté par Make It Clap & Food Society

Lineup

Venue

Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

