Ice Cream Social 019

OddFellows Ice Cream (Domino Park)
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sundae Sauuce's 'Ice Cream Social' event at OddFellows Ice Cream by Domino Park is an intimate setting for a fun and safe dance party. There will be dancing, drinks, and of course, ice cream. Tickets are limited and is 21+.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sundae Sauuce.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

OddFellows Ice Cream (Domino Park)

40 River Street, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

