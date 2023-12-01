DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Old Fashioned Fridays with The Last Kind Words

Judson & Moore Distillery
Fri, 1 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Mandolin/Guitar duo of Kenneth P.W. Rainey and Geoff Farina take their name from Geeshie Wiley’s classic threnody for her war-bound serviceman, a tune that inspired them separately before they met in Chicago in 2010. As Wiley’s elegy combined antebellu Read more

Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery

Lineup

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

