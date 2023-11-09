DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Songbird Presents... The Ultra Violets

Justines
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Songbird Presents... The Ultra Violets + Rapturous live at Justines!

The Cornish anthemic Indie Rockers will be bringing their massive sound to play Justines, don’t hang about as these are going to be selling out.

Support comes from local lads Raptur

Presented by Justines.

The Ultra Violets

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

