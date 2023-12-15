DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SICK TAMBURO AL ROCKISH !!!
Rock alternativo e passamontagna sono il marchio di fabbrica dei SICK TAMBURO, lo storico progetto capitanato da Gianmaria Accusani risorto come una splendida fenice dopo l’esperienza indimenticabile ed intramontabile dei Proza
