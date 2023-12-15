Top track

Sick Tamburo - Parlami per sempre

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rockish Night: Sick Tamburo + Frenesi

sPAZIO211
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sick Tamburo - Parlami per sempre
Got a code?

About

SICK TAMBURO AL ROCKISH !!!

Rock alternativo e passamontagna sono il marchio di fabbrica dei SICK TAMBURO, lo storico progetto capitanato da Gianmaria Accusani risorto come una splendida fenice dopo l’esperienza indimenticabile ed intramontabile dei Proza Read more

sPAZIO211, Pan Music

Lineup

Frenesi, Sick Tamburo

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.