DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Spoony's House is back!
Returning to London this December, get ready for an international affair that sees the legendary DJ joined by DJ Spen, Grant Nelson, Jeremy Sylvester, Kye Refix and DJ Kelly Marie.
This incredible line-up will be heading to South
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.