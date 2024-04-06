Top track

Spoony's House

Electric Brixton
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £17.29

About

Spoony's House is back!

Returning to London this December, get ready for an international affair that sees the legendary DJ joined by DJ Spen, Grant Nelson, Jeremy Sylvester, Kye Refix and DJ Kelly Marie.

This incredible line-up will be heading to South...

This is an 18+ event (No ID, No Entry).
Presented by London Warehouse Events.

Lineup

2
Kelly Marie, Jeremy Sylvester, Grant Nelson and 2 more

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

