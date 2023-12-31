Top track

NYE: Gerd Janson

Village Underground
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
Event information

GERD ALERT!

House & Techno legend Gerd Janson conducts 2024's first memories with 4 hours of unadulterated, dance inducing, frollick focused, bouncy housey goodness.

He will be joined by some special guests on the night TBA in the next few weeks...

Presented by Columbo Group.

Lineup

Gerd Janson

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

