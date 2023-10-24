DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brucia ancora dentro

Cinema Beltrade
Tue, 24 Oct, 9:40 pm
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

proiezione speciale, in sala gli autori e rappresentanti dell'associazione Dax 16 marzo 2003 insieme a Rosa Piro, madre di Dax

V.O. italiano

Dopo decenni Milano torna teatro di un omicidio politico: il 16 marzo 2003 Dax, giovane antifascista cresciuto ne Read more

Cinema Beltrade
Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

