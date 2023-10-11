Top track

John Moods - It Ain't Your Time

John Moods & Band live

Trafo
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsJena
€13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ein Jahr ist seit der Veröffentlichung des dritten Albums von John Moods, "The Great Design", vergangen. Ein ereignisreiches Jahr und ein Titel, der sich auf das Staunen und die Verwunderung bezieht, die man angesichts der geheimnisvollen Intelligenz und d Read more

Präsentiert von dq agency.

Lineup

John Moods

Venue

Trafo

Nollendorfer Straße 30, 07743 Jena, Deutschland
Doors open7:00 pm

