Top track

Nines - CR

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reckless: Fancy Dress

Secret Location, London
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nines - CR
Got a code?

About

We outside. Literally!

This venue has a severe no physical ID; no entry policy. Please bring your ID to get inside. On-site food and drinks are available to purchase on the day for you.

There is a strict dress code that everyone attending needs to follow Read more

Presented by Reckless.

Lineup

Venue

Secret Location, London

London, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.