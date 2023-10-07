DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗜 𝗔 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗭𝗘 💣𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗔 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 💚
Vi siamo mancati? 💔 A noi voi sì, da morire. Tra le cose belle dell’autunno però c’è il ritorno ai club e dopo una stagione pazzesca passata insieme siamo pronti a ripartire ancora pi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.