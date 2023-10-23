DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Coraline

Farr's Dalston
Mon, 23 Oct, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5
About

Exploring her rambling old house in her boring new town, 11 year old Coraline discovers a hidden door to a fantasy version of her life. In order to stay in the fantasy, she must make a frighteningly real sacrifice.

This is a film screening.

Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Venue

Farr's Dalston

17-19 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

