Haza 4 Year Anniversary

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In honor of our 4 year anniversary, we've put together a special lineup to celebrate the community that has helped us sustain this special space for the past few years. Get ready to dance the night away, with live percussion and performances from some of o

Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

Myyuh, Carmen Sandiego, DJ Manny

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

