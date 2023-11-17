Top track

United Freedom Collective + Sofia Grant

The Jago
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The trio draw on diverse spiritual influences to find a musical space where we can feel free whilst connecting to an experience of profound unity.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.

Lineup

Sofia Grant, United Freedom Collective

Venue

The Jago

440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

