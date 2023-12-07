Top track

Blood Club + Flowerbabe + .Com + DJ Secretpal

The Paramount
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Other Voices & Noche Del Zôtz Present:

  • BLOOD CLUB
  • FLOWERBABE
  • .COM
  • DJ FN1

18+ | 8PM

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Other Voices & Noche Del Zôtz

Lineup

Blood Club, Dj Fn1

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

