Fat White Family - Feet

MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Saturday

Various Venues, Brighton
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:30 am
£39.38

Fat White Family - Feet
About

MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023

Mutations Festival is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

SATURDAY 4TH NOVEMBER 2023 - Wristband Exchange Opens 11:30am / First Act 12:30pm / Finish 11pm / After Party (included in ticket) 11pm to 2am

FAT WHITE FAMILY

DITZ /...

Presented by FORM x Bershka.

Lineup

46
Fat White Family, DITZ, Dream Wife and 46 more

Venue

Various Venues, Brighton

Brighton, UK
Doors open11:30 am

