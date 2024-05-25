Top track

As You Leave

Canaan Cox

Bush Hall
Sat, 25 May, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

VIP: entry from 6:30pm

General Admission: entry from 7:30pm

Canaan Cox is the definition of an entertainer. His music fuses contemporary country with the energy of pop and taste of R&B. It’s no surprise coming from such a musical household. Originally fr...

This is a 16+ event, U18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Canaan Cox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Canaan Cox

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open6:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

