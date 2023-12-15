DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Inspiring Niñas Tour: Laura Moray y Tina Pámpano

Sala Vesta
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El Tour de Inspiring Niñas está a punto de desatar una tormenta de ritmo urbano y buena vibra con poderío femenino. ¿Estás preparad@ para cantar como si no hubiera un mañana?

El line-up está cargado de sorpresas y de talento femenino explosivo.

-Tina Pá Read more

Organizado por Vesta.

Lineup

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.