LIAM BENZVI & HIS SPLASH BAND W VOYEUR AND VAQUERA

The End
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

New York alt pop rocker Liam Benzvi plays his final show of 2023 with his Splash Band in tow. Art rockers Voyeur open, and designer Patric DiCaprio of Vaquera DJs.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Liam Benzvi

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

