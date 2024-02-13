Top track

Art School Girlfriend - Heaven Hanging Low

Art School Girlfriend

La Boule Noire
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente Art School Girlfriend le 13 février 2024 à La Boule Noire

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Art School Girlfriend

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

