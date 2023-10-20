DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jungle Electric hosts a night of traditional Irish music on Friday 20 October.
The show features local, renowned singer-songwriter Terence O’Flaherty (Vocals/Bouzouki/Guitar). This time joined by John Devine (Uilleann pipes) and Caz Devine (Saxophone)
