DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drama - Il concerto

Legend Club
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il 4 Gennaio 2024 si terrà al Legend Club di Milano il primo concerto di Drama.

Drama è un artista classe 2002 dall’ attitudine punk e anticonformista, con le ali spiegate verso il panorama rock ma in grado di mantenere un piede ancorato al mondo ur Read more

Presentato da Legend Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Drama

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.