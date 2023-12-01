Top track

Lil Lotus, Makeout, sace6, Waiver, Gone Stereo

Amityville Music Hall
Fri, 1 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsAmityville
$19.37

About

Friday, December 1st

Lil Lotus

Makeout

sace6

Waiver.

Gone Stereo

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

6:30 PM

16+

$15 ADV

$20 DOS

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

LiL Lotus, MAKEOUT, sace6 and 1 more

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

