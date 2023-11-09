Top track

My Man

EiA / Angelica

The Four Thieves
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Inviting you to a wonderful evening of alt-pop and soul. New songwriters on the rise, join us for EiA and Angelica, with another to be announced.

Lineup subject to change.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Bark.

Lineup

Angelica, EiA

Venue

The Four Thieves

Lavender Gardens, London SW11 1DJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

