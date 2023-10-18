Top track

Freja - Dasychira Remix

5 Years of Unseelie

The End
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Freja - Dasychira Remix
About

5 years of unseelie

ஃ celebrating the timeless collective library of imagination

ஃ celebrating the souls that sing and dance around the fire

ஃ celebrating what magic still remains in this world

Unseelie was founded in 2018 as an art collective

Presented by The End
Lineup

Bully Fae, Dasychira, QUALIATIK

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

