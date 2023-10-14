Top track

L'éther

H JEUNECRACK + première partie

Rockstore
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMontpellier
€24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

H JeuneCrack est un artiste pluriel : auteur, interprète, compositeur. Il grandit en cultivant sa passion pour le hip-hop : écrivant des rimes dans ses cahiers d'école et s'essayant à ses premiers freestyles. 100% indépendant, il mélange ses influences rap

Présenté par VILLAGE 42 PRODUCTIONS.

Lineup

H JeuneCrack

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open7:30 pm

