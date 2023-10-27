DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HOTTER THAN JULY by DONCH

The Lower Third
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Waves & Donch present HOTTER THAN JULY, bringing a timeless vibe with summer classics from every era on reload. DJ DONCH stops the clocks with his unpredictable style mixing up the best of dancehall, afrobeats, R&B and UK rap essentials in another unmissab Read more

Presented by WAVES PARTY.

Lineup

DONCH, AAA

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.