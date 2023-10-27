DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DAMNSHAQS HOUSE HALLOWEEN EDITION

The Lower Third
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get your costumes ready, as DAMNSHAQS HOUSE is back for an intimate Halloween edition.

Playing your favourite Dancehall, Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, Amapiano and more.

Prizes for the best costume and scary treats too...

Limited amount of tickets available, Read more

Presented by WAVES PARTY.

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.