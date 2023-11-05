DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sun Nov 5
Widows Gold w/ Rose Haze and Nightjacket.
Doors 8pm / Show 9pm
Ages 21+
WIDOWS GOLD
WIDOWS GOLD provides all the nostalgia you crave from your favorite decades of music while still pushing contemporary boundaries. The female-fronted quartet
