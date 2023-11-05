Top track

Sun, 5 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsFullerton
$9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sun Nov 5

Widows Gold w/ Rose Haze and Nightjacket.

Doors 8pm / Show 9pm

Ages 21+

WIDOWS GOLD

WIDOWS GOLD provides all the nostalgia you crave from your favorite decades of music while still pushing contemporary boundaries. The female-fronted quartet Read more

Presented by The Continental Room.

Lineup

Widows Gold, Rose Haze, Nightjacket

Venue

Continental Room

115 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

